Shelter-in-place lifted at Villanova after armed suspect flees on university pedestrian bridge: police

Villanova University has lifted a shelter-in-place after an incident with an armed suspect occurred in close proximity to the campus, authorities say.

According to Radnor police, around 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the SEPTA Route 100 line on Aldwyn Lane in the Villanova section of Radnor for a reported fight involving a weapon.

Police say the suspect displayed a gun during an altercation and then fled on foot across the Villanova University pedestrian bridge.

The suspect is known to frequent the train system, according to officials.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials from Radnor Township Police, Villanova Police, SEPTA Police and Haverford Police checked neighboring streets, but could not find the suspect.

A shelter-in-place was issued "out of an abundance of caution" and was later lifted around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police say there is no threat to Radnor or the Villanova community at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Radnor Township police at 610-688-0503.