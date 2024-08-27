Shocking new details emerge in New Castle County crash that killed mother, daughter

The Brief Official documents reveal 26-year-old Dejuan Robinson, charged in a horrific crash that killed a mother and daughter and injured her four children, has an extensive criminal history. According to the documents, the fatal crash occurred just minutes after Robinson was pulled over by Delwaare State Police for speeding.



Twelve minutes before the deadly crash on August 21 around 11:20 p.m., at Airport and Christiana Road in New Castle, court documents obtained by FOX 29 detail what happened when Delaware State Police pulled over 26-year-old Dejuan Robinson for speeding.

Documents say the responding trooper "suspected that criminal activity was afoot" due to Robinson’s "unusual behaviors," including changing lanes when the trooper got behind him in a marked vehicle, and because of his actions during the traffic stop.

Documents say Robinson immediately got on a phone call when pulled over and told the trooper he could not find his license, and that he did not have insurance or registration because it was a rental vehicle. The trooper’s check on the vehicle found it was not a rental, documents say.

When the trooper told Robinson to step outside his car around 11:16 p.m., documents say he sped off.

Troopers ran back to their vehicles to attempt to follow him, but quickly lost sight of him, and did not pursue him further. Documents say police believe the crash happened less than 3.5 minutes later, when police say Robinson ran a red light, killing the driver of a Dodge Caravan, Karisma Elivo-Stevens, 29, along with her oldest daughter, Zamiyah, 10, and injuring her four other children.

Documents say Robinson has an extensive criminal history, which includes recent pending charges for weapons, drug dealing and drug possession, and fleeing and resisting police.

According to the Wilmington Police Department’s website, officers arrested Robinson back in June, referring to him as a "wanted subject." They say Robinson fled from officers on foot, but was eventually taken into custody, with crack cocaine on him. The website says Robinson was released on $1,500 secured bail.

Law enforcement sources confirm this is the same Dejuan Robinson named as the driver in a two-state chase back in January 2019.

Wilmington Police said at the time when they tried to pull Robinson over, he took off on I-95 Northbound, causing a crash that injured two Wilmington officers and a 3-year-old boy, before the chase ended in another crash at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue. However, police tell FOX 29 Robinson was never charged with the crime, despite having contact with police after.

Robinson is now being held on just over $906,000 cash bound on murder and other charges for the August 21st deadly crash, as police say the investigation continues.

FOX 29 reached out to Robinson’s attorney, but court records show he does not have one listed yet.