Shooter sought after man, 20, shot multiple times and killed in Overbrook: police

article

A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times in Overbrook.

The 5200 block of Heston Street became a scene of gunfire as someone opened fire on the man Wednesday night, just before 8 p.m., according to officials.

He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center by police, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and one under his chin.

He died at the hospital shortly after he arrived.

Police have launched an active investigation and say two firearms have been recovered. They are searching for the shooter.

The homicide follows a violent 24-hours in Philadelphia, after a 42-year-old man was shot to death in East Germantown Wednesday afternoon and a mass shooting Tuesday night took the lives of two men.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.