Philadelphia mass shooting: 2 dead, 5 injured in Fairhill, officials say

Two people are dead and five injured after a mass shooting in Fairhill.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue Tuesday night, around 8:30, officials said.

The call came as shots fired. Responding officers found multiple victims when they arrived at the scene.

Four people were rushed to Temple University Hospital while one victim walked into Temple. One victim was treated at Episcopal Hospital and an additional victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center.

Two people were pronounced dead at Temple.

Few other details were released regarding any motive for the shooting or if there was one shooter or multiple shooters. Police did find multiple weapons at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

