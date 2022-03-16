Man shot while walking on Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney

article

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot while walking with a friend along Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of F Street and the boulevard.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was walking on the sidewalk when someone passing in a white pickup truck began firing at them.

The victim was shot in the hand and leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter