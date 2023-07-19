Shooting inside West Philadelphia home ends with man shot on street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was rushed into surgery after shots rang out in West Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
Officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, shot multiple times on the 5400 block of Summer Street around 5:25 a.m.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he was immediately taken into surgery in critical condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pizza delivery driver turns tables on carjackers, sending one to hospital in Chestnut Hill: police
- Man charged in series of violent gunpoint abductions, robberies in Philadelphia: police
- Police warn of TikTok challenge that targets front doors of unsuspecting homes: 'It scared me so bad'
The shooting began inside a home, but eventually ventured onto the street, according to authorities.
Eleven spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.
A motive is currently unknown, but police says the shooting's location has had some recent contact with fire and police departments.