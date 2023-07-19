Shooting inside West Philadelphia home ends with man shot on street, police say

A man was rushed into surgery after shots rang out in West Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, shot multiple times on the 5400 block of Summer Street around 5:25 a.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he was immediately taken into surgery in critical condition.

The shooting began inside a home, but eventually ventured onto the street, according to authorities.

Eleven spent shell casings were recovered at the scene.

A motive is currently unknown, but police says the shooting's location has had some recent contact with fire and police departments.