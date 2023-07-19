Pizza delivery driver turns tables on carjackers, sending one to hospital in Chestnut Hill: police
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted carjacking and robbery was quickly foiled when police say the victim pulled his own gun on two armed suspects.
The 21-year-old pizza delivery driver told police that two men forced him into the backseat of his car on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue just before midnight Tuesday.
Police say the victim was being robbed at gunpoint when he confronted the suspects and fired two shots from his own handgun. He is said to have a permit to carry.
One of the suspect was struck in the lower back, and found on the ground by officers.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and is being held as a prisoner.
The second suspect was able to get away, fleeing into Springfield Township, according to authorities.