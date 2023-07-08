Shooting inside West Philadelphia house leaves man in critical condition, police say

article

More gun violence broke out inside a West Philadelphia house late Saturday after someone took aim and shot a man in the back, critically injuring him.

The shooting happened Saturday around 4:30 in the afternoon, on the 300 block of North 52nd Street, according to authorities.

Responding officers found the victim on the second floor of a house with a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medial Center, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been announced.

