Shooting investigation underway in Conshohocken after 1 person injured

A shooting investigation is underway in Conshohocken after an early morning shooting left one injured.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. near 7th and Maple Streets.

According to police, one person was shot but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police were on the scene collecting evidence including shell casings, authorities report.

At this time, there is no word on any arrests.

