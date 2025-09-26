Shooting at Neshaminy State Park Marina under investigation: PSP

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Trevose Station is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Neshaminy State Park Marina on Friday.

The incident involved a confrontation between three individuals and resulted in one person being injured.

What we know:

At around 3:37 p.m. Friday troopers were dispatched to the Neshaminy State Park Marina following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police determined that a 47-year-old man from Croydon had arrived at the park with a firearm and encountered an 18-year-old man from Philadelphia and a 22-year-old man from Bensalem, who were fishing at the time.

Police say the 22-year-old man fired his handgun, striking the 47-year-old in his leg.

The injured man fled the scene in his vehicle and was later treated by Bensalem EMS before being transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the motive and circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities say that there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

What's next:

The Troop M Trevose Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Bristol Township Police Department and Bensalem Township Police Department. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the PSP Trevose Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 942-3900.