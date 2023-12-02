Shooting on Grays Ferry street kills man, 47, police say

article

A Grays Ferry street became the scene of a fatal shooting as a man was gunned down Saturday evening.

The violence broke out on the 1500 block of South Napa Street about 6:15 Saturday night, authorities said.

Responding officers found a 47-year-old had been shot once in his chest when they arrived.

Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

An active investigation into the shooting is underway. No other details were released.

