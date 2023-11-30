Prisoner escape: Manhunt underway for Gino Hagenkotter after escaping custody outside prison

A manhunt is underway for a Philadelphia inmate who officials say escaped during an outdoor work assignment Thursday.

Gino Hagenkotter, a 34-year-old prisoner at Riverside Correctional Facility, escaped while working in an orchard behind Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Philadelphia Department of Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney told reporters that Hagenkotter asked an officer if he could use the bathroom just before noon and escaped by climbing a fence at the rear of the orchard. Officials say the officer on duty reported Hagenkotter missing around 12:05 p.m.

Hagenkotter was incarcerated for charges related to theft and burglary, according to officials, and was scheduled to be released from prison in late-April. He met the criteria for an outdoor work assignment, officials said.

Hagenkotter was scheduled to be released to a program on Thursday, but because officials discovered he was connected to a retail theft in Bucks County, that release was canceled, which officials believe motivated him to escape.

The escape prompted all Philadelphia prisons to be placed on lockdown and visits have been discontinued. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Hagenkotter's whereabouts to contact police immediately.

The escape came on the same day city prisons officials say an inmate was beaten to death by his cellmate at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

Earlier this week authorities reported that a man wanted for crimes in Philadelphia and New York escaped custody at Jefferson Hospital.

Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center is the same prison where Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped in May to spark a 10-day manhunt.

Hurst was jailed in connection to three deadly shootings, including a deadly quadruple shooting in March 2020 and a homicide outside a Philadelphia prison.

Grant was incarcerated on weapons and drug charges.