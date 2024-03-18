Shots fired from car kill unarmed man outside his North Philadelphia home: police

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed outside his own home in North Philadelphia late Sunday night.

Police say a car pulled up on the 1200 block of North Taney Street just after 10 p.m.

The people in the car and the unarmed victim had an exchange before a passenger fired several shots.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest, and later died at the hospital.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspects or suspected vehicle, and a motive is still unknown.

This shooting comes just hours after another man was shot during an attempted robbery on his porch in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.