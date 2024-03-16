Multiple people shot in Falls Township, residents asked to shelter in place: sources

Officials have issued a shelter-in-place order in Falls Township, Bucks County due to police activity and reports of a shooting.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the alert went out after reports of multiple people shot as well as a carjacking.

According to sources, authorities responded to reports of people shot on Edgewood Lane and Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township.

Authorities have yet to confirm the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries.

The suspect in those incidents is believed to have carjacked a silver Honda CRV and may still be armed, sources say.

Keeley reports that local authorities are requesting additional resources from neighboring departments, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey State Police.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled as a result of the shelter-in-place, and several local businesses in the area also closed temporarily.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.