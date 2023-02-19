Shots fired inside North Philadelphia speakeasy leaving 2 men injured, police say

Police say two men were struck when a double shooting erupted inside a speakeasy bar in North Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Several shots were fired at a speakeasy on the 100 block of Eleanor Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Two men, a 20-year-old and 32-year-old, were transported to local hospitals for gunshot wounds. Both are said to be in stable condition.

The 20-year-old was shot in the shoulder and arm, and grazed in the head. The 32-year-old was treated after being shot in the back.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, and police say no arrests have been made and no weapon recovered.