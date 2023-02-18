Philadelphia DA: Mom charged with violent abuse of 2 kids after 3-year-old's suspicious death

A 23-year-old mother is now being charged in connection to the abuse of her own children after a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive and bruised in her West Philadelphia home on Friday.

Police made the horrifying discovery when responding to a residence on the 400 block of 50th Street around 2:30 a.m. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia a short time later.

Officials say the young girl was unresponsive in a bathtub with no water, and had bruises on her body.

Two other children, ages 2 and 4, found inside the home were also transported to a local hospital for bruises and burns to their bodies, according to authorities.

Officials say they are the children of Kiarali Rodriguez-Ayala, who has been arrested and charged for their violent abuse.

The 3-year-old child is said not be a relative of Rodriguez-Ayala, but was under her care at the time. An investigation into her death is still active with the Special Victims Unit.

The District Attorney's Office has set Rodriguez-Ayala's bail at $1 million for aggravated assault, endangering welfare of children, simple assault and related offenses. A stay away order has also been placed.