Shots fired near high school football game in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A high school football game became a crime scene when police say a shooting erupted nearby Friday night.
Police say shots were fired near 48th and Spruce streets around 9:30 p.m.
A high school football between West Philadelphia High School and Lincoln High School was reportedly underway nearby at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.
No further details regarding suspects or what lead to the shooting have been released.