Sixers arena: Philly leaders, residents react after Mayor Parker endorses 76ers arena in Center City

One day after Mayor Parker endorsed the building of the Sixers' new arena on the border of Chinatown, a labor leader believes the concerns of Chinatown residents can be solved along with eventual City Council approval.

The Chinatown Friendship Gate serves as an entryway to Chinatown where 37-year-old Hengky Then, supports his wife and children delivering food by bike. He sees heavy traffic from arena construction as a threat.

Straddling his bike Thursday, he said the construction could be a problem for him adding, "it’s a problem because when I’m delivering there’ll be traffic everywhere so when I’m delivering it will be busy and I can’t make a living from that."

Congestion, rising housing costs, a loss of culture are obstacles raised by arena-opponents in the battle to stop the building of 76Place on the edge of Chinatown.

The mayor is unconvinced. Announcing her support for the 1.5 billion dollar arena Wednesday,

Parker enraged opponents who said there will be no shovels in the ground in 2025 and claim the fight is far from over.

There is another side to this debate.

The plan is drawing high praise from union leaders elated by 9-thousand construction jobs.

Ryan Boyer leads the Building and Construction Trades Council.

"If we are going to be a growth city, we have to have some form of disruption. We have to make the disruption so that we don’t take people’s land and property," he said.

Boyer, a powerful ally of the mayor, believes the concerns of Chinatown will be solved and the City Council will okay the deal.

The restaurant association is also on board drawn by more feet on the street. Ben Fileccia heads the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. "They want to see more people on the street, more jobs created, hopefully Philadelphia restaurants in the arena- -maybe a couple of hotels on Market Street," he said.

The debate will now migrate to City Council and town hall meetings promised by Parker.

Hengky Then has made his call.

"It’s going to be bad for us in Chinatown," he said.