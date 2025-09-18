Sixers will play over a dozen games on 2001 throwback court
PHILADELPHIA - The newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena will look more like the old First Union Center for more than a dozen Sixers games this season!
The Sixers unveiled their 2001 throwback court design to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team's Conference Championship season.
What we know:
The throwback hardwood is nearly identical to the court that Allen Iverson played his MVP season on in 2001, guiding the Sixers to an NBA Finals appearance.
The team will use the court 14 times throughout the season as they commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Eastern Conference Championship winning season.
What you can do:
Here's when you can see the Sixers in action on the throwback floor:
- 11/8 vs TOR
- 11/9 vs DET
- 11/23 vs MIA
- 12/4 vs GSW
- 12/7 vs LAL
- 12/20 vs DAL
- 12/23 vs BKN
- 1/24 vs NYK
- 1/31 vs NOP
- 2/11 vs NYK
- 3/3 vs SAS
- 3/4 vs UTA
- 3/23 vs OKC
- 4/12 vs MIL