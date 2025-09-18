Sixers will play over a dozen games on 2001 throwback court

The Brief The 76ers will pay tribute to the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals team by playing on a throwback court. Lead by MVP Allen Iverson, the Sixers reached the NBA Finals in 2001 where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Sixers will play on the throwback hardwood 14 times throughout the season.



The newly named Xfinity Mobile Arena will look more like the old First Union Center for more than a dozen Sixers games this season!

The Sixers unveiled their 2001 throwback court design to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team's Conference Championship season.

What we know:

The throwback hardwood is nearly identical to the court that Allen Iverson played his MVP season on in 2001, guiding the Sixers to an NBA Finals appearance.

The team will use the court 14 times throughout the season as they commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Eastern Conference Championship winning season.

What you can do:

Here's when you can see the Sixers in action on the throwback floor: