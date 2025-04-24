Sixers will travel to Abu Dhabi for 2 preseason games against Knicks

article

The Brief The Sixers and Knicks will play two preseason games in October at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The two-game series is part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games 2025. Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris called the series "an incredible opportunity to connect with new fans in a dynamic and growing region."



The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi in October, the league announced on Thursday.

The two-game series will be played at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, and will be the first time the Sixers will play outside the U.S. since 2018.

The NBA's Abu Dhabi Games 2025 will take place on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, and will be broadcast across the world.

What we know:

The Sixers last played outside the United States in 2018, when they faced the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA's China Games 2018.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi Games 2025 will be sold at a later date.

Local perspective:

The Sixers endured a dismal season, winning just 24 games and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

Joel Embiid, the team's star center, missed most of the year with a knee injury.