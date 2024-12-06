Expand / Collapse search

Skill game machines banned in this Bucks County township

Published  December 6, 2024 9:05pm EST
Bucks County
Skill game machines banned in Benslaem

The machine ban ordinance was passed in October, with few exceptions. A lawsuit has been filed against the ban.

BENSALEM, Pa. - A ban on skill game machines is in effect in one Bucks County township.

The ordinance passed in Bensalem in October and it largely bans the machines throughout the township.

Exceptions have been made for a few businesses with an active liquor license.

Smoke shops and corner market owners say they rely on the machines as a source of income.

Pennsylvania Skill has filed a lawsuit against the ban and a hearing is set for January.