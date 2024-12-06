Skill game machines banned in this Bucks County township
BENSALEM, Pa. - A ban on skill game machines is in effect in one Bucks County township.
The ordinance passed in Bensalem in October and it largely bans the machines throughout the township.
Exceptions have been made for a few businesses with an active liquor license.
Smoke shops and corner market owners say they rely on the machines as a source of income.
Pennsylvania Skill has filed a lawsuit against the ban and a hearing is set for January.