Skimming devices found on Wawa ATMs in Atlantic County; police urge checking bank accounts

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:11PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - AUGUST 7, 2018: A banking customer withdraws money from a ATM machine in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. - If you've recently withdrawn money from a Wawa in Galloway Township, police say you should keep an eye on your bank statements!

Two skimming devices were found on two different ATMs in the Pomona Wawa on the White Horse Pike.

They were discovered by an ATM mechanic during routine maintenance, according to police.

Police are currently investigating how long the devices were on the machines, but don't have a timeline at the moment.

"Anyone who has recently utilized the ATMs at the Pomona Wawa should monitor their bank statements for any unauthorized transactions," Galloway Township Police said.

If your card was compromised, immediately contact your bank and make a report with the police department.

Authorities warn that ATM skimming is a "growing crime trend," and say to look for these parts when getting money from an ATM:

  • Tape and/or sticky glue on any part of the ATM
  • Bulkiness on the card insert area or the PIN keypad
  • Anything hanging from the ATM
  • Loose-fitting attachments on the card slot or keypad