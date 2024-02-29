Skimming devices found on Wawa ATMs in Atlantic County; police urge checking bank accounts

article

If you've recently withdrawn money from a Wawa in Galloway Township, police say you should keep an eye on your bank statements!

Two skimming devices were found on two different ATMs in the Pomona Wawa on the White Horse Pike.

They were discovered by an ATM mechanic during routine maintenance, according to police.

Police are currently investigating how long the devices were on the machines, but don't have a timeline at the moment.

"Anyone who has recently utilized the ATMs at the Pomona Wawa should monitor their bank statements for any unauthorized transactions," Galloway Township Police said.

If your card was compromised, immediately contact your bank and make a report with the police department.

Authorities warn that ATM skimming is a "growing crime trend," and say to look for these parts when getting money from an ATM: