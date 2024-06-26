Slutty Vegan shows love to Philadelphians with lit pop-up at Tasties in West Philly

Slutty Vegan ATL showed up and showed out in West Philadelphia during their highly-anticipated pop-up tour.

Pinky Cole-Hayes, the owner of Slutty Vegan, began the business from her two-bedroom apartment in July 2018 selling their signature burgers via Instagram. After just three months, a growing positive response to the food prompted her to open the first restaurant in Atlanta.

Fast-forward six years later, Cole has 12 locations - seven in ATL, three in NYC and one in TX, according to its website.

The plant-based restaurant boasts a head-turning name yet has a variety of burgers that even non-vegans love!

In an effort to scope out new potential business opportunities in other cities, Cole-Hayes introduced the ‘Gettin’ Slutty Tour’ where the Slutty Vegan crew heads out to different cities and take over staple restaurants.

Rumblings that Slutty Vegan would be in Philadelphia started three weeks ago when the brand asked followers on Instagram which Philly restaurant they should takeover.

An overwhelming number of people commented with none other than the iconic West Philly jawn, Tasties.

The pop-up was scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, from 2pm–8pm at the popular soul food spot.

The lines that wrapped around the block started to form early, some customers even said that they began waiting for doors to open at 10 a.m.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, there was a delay during the pop-up and Cole-Hayes was swift in being transparent about why the wait was so long. She then said everyone who was waiting in line at that point, would have their meal comped.

And just when you thought that was generous enough, the owner surprised Philly with the opportunity to get ‘sluttified’ again on Wednesday at Tasties.

The tour features some of their signature burgers, including their most popular, the ‘One Night Stand,’ which the site describes as "a plant-based patty loaded with slutty strips vegan bacon, vegan cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and our Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun."

The pop-up included a DJ, merchandise, desserts and an all-round fun atmosphere.

Will Philly get a Slutty Vegan of its own? Only time will tell.