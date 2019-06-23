Small plane overshoots runway, goes into Ocean City marsh

article

Officials say a small plan overshot the runway and went into a New Jersey marsh, but no one was injured.

Atlantic County officials say the Cessna 140 was trying to land at Ocean City Municipal Airport before 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there was a hard wind gust, and the plane "bounced heard" and ran off the runway.

County officials say there were no injuries to either of the two people on board.

"You ever stick your feet in that thick bay mud?" Ocean City police asked in a Facebook post. "Well this is what happens when you roll your small single-engine Cessna into it."

A similar incident took place on June 1 when a small single-engine plane conducted an emergency landing on 49th Street beach in Ocean City.

Advertisement

MORE: Small plane makes emergency landing on Ocean City beach

The Associated Press contributed to this report.