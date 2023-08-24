Smell smoke? How Camden County wildfires are impacting other parts of the Delaware Valley

article

Residents across Bucks County and Camden County have likely noticed the smell of smoke in the air.

It's coming from what's left of the wildfire in Camden County, officials stated Thursday.

All week, FOX 29 has followed the wildfire in the Wharton State Forest. While the wildfire is nearly all contained, officials said Thursday morning that they were still dealing with some hot spots.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the smoke from those hot spots is getting carried by airflow from the southeast. That's moving the smokey smell across other parts of Camden County, over into Bucks County and into other nearby areas.

Thursday's cloudy weather is also helping to keep the smoke near the ground. On a normal day, warm air near the ground would want to rise, taking pollution or the smell of smoke with it. But Thursday, our air wants to sit near the ground and not rise like usual.

This weather pattern gets more interesting when you factor in why the clouds are here: it's leftover moisture from what was once Hurricane Hilary.

The jet stream is dropping down from Canada to bring us the leftover Hilary moisture.

Over the last few days, the moist air caught a ride on the jet stream over the west coast, went above the United States in Canada, and now it's moving down into our skies.

Your FOX 29 Weather Authority says the wet weather continues on Friday before sunny skies return for the weekend.