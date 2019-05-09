Snake fights to escape alligator's jaw: ‘It was a hard fought battle'

A photographer captured a photo of classic, wild Florida while venturing out to the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County over the weekend.

Linda Waring of BirdWalk Photography captured photos of the large alligator with a snake in its mouth, trying to escape.

She noted there are often interesting gator sightings at the park and this day was no exception.

The person she was with spotted the wild encounter and she said she just started clicking away. "Jesse's eagle eye spotted this big guy working on his lunch and his lunch trying to escape!" the photographer posted on Facebook.

As predicted, the snake was not successful in its escape.