Someone tried to blow up, steal ATM from Chinese restaurant in Olney, police say

Police are investigating an attempted ATM robbery in Philadelphia's Olney section late Monday night.

The ATM is located inside a Chinese restaurant on the 200 block of Olney Avenue.

A suspect, or suspects, tried to blow up the ATM in an attempt to steal it, according to authorities.

However, the attempt was unsuccessful as the ATM remains inside the restaurant without any visible damage.

No injuries were reported, and no word if anyone is in custody at this time.