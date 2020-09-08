Souderton School District students begin their return to school Tuesday

Souderton School District students headed back to class Tuesday as one of just a few districts in the Delaware Valley having students return to class full time.

The district is allowing students back on school grounds for in-person learning, but everyone won't be on campus all at once to start.

Instead, they will return alphabetically by last name.

Tuesday, students with last names A-L are back in the building. Those with last names starting with M-Z will stay home for learning, and that will rotate for the rest of the week. Beginning Sept. 14, for two weeks students will split their time between in-person and remote learning, with Wednesday being an at home day for everyone.

Finally, Sept. 29, everyone will return to the building full time for the 2020 school year.

The schedule will be dependent on COVID-19m numbers, and positivity rates must remain below 5% according to the Montgomery County Health Department's guidelines.

As for the students, they will notice a few changes inside the school.

Water foundtains will be out of service and hand sanitizers will be set up all over the buildings. Siblings will be required to sit together on buses and riders will need to be facing forward. Pick up and drop of locations will also be staggered for students taking the bus.

Students will be required to wear masks, though the school will be providing mask breaks.

Daily symptom screenings will also be conducted for students and staff.

