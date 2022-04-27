Sound engineer shot outside studio; Firefighter grazed by bullet; SEPTA sex assault suspect sought

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Police: Group fires more than 20 shots at sound engineer outside South Philadelphia recording studio

PHILADELPHIA – Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that took place in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers with the 3rd District responded to a report of gunshots on Jackson Street, according to authorities.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says when officers arrived on the scene they found the shooting scene but were unable to locate a victim. Officers later learned there was a shooting victim around the corner on Columbus Boulevard, Small says.

According to Small, the victim, 31, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and police took him to Jefferson Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say a 31-year-old sound engineer was shot once outside a recording studio in South Philadelphia.

The victim told police he is a sound engineer who was working at a recording studio when he ordered food through Uber Eats, Small says.

Police say, the victim disclosed that when he went outside to meet the Uber Eats delivery driver that he saw five men in masks approaching him.

According to police, the sound engineer said he began to run and was shot in the leg as he fled the scene. He then ran into a Wawa where police later found him, authorities say.

Small says 21 spent shell casings were found outside the recording studio where the victim was shot.

"We know 21 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon," Small says.

2. Firefighter grazed by bullet at Trenton fire station, police say

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a firefighter was grazed by a bullet at a fire station in Trenton Tuesday night.

Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to 200 block of North Willow Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a dozen gunshots.

Police were then told that a firefighter who was in the weight room at Engine 1 Fire Company was grazed in the left bicep.

The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

3. Suspect identified in sex assault on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, sources say

PHILADELPHIA – Authorities are searching for a suspect who they believe is responsible for several sexual assaults, including at least one that law enforcement sources say happened on SEPTA property.

The Philadelphia Police Department Tuesday named Quintez Adams, 28, as a suspect in incidents that occurred on Apr. 4 and Apr. 24.

Adams, who sources say is homeless, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a SEPTA Broad Street line train last Sunday. Police say the incident occurred between the Erie and Girard stations early in the afternoon.

Police say Adams is also wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened on Apr. 4 near the intersection of 7th and Market streets.

Authorities say Adams is known to frequent the area of 13th and Market streets. He is described as 6-foot-2, 140 pounds, according to police.

4. Philadelphia woman's dying wish is to find new owner for her dog

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia woman on hospice care has one last wish.

Valerie Alexander of Old City wants to make sure that her dog, Rosie, who she’s had for five years, is taken care of before she dies.

"She’s part of my family," said Alexander. "She’s my child."

Alexander has terminal brain cancer, and she was told by her doctor that she only has weeks left to live. Now, her main concern is finding a safe and loving home for her loyal companion.

Rosie has been there for her owner through the good times, and now through the bad times, which is why it is so important for Alexander to not only find a good home for Rosie, but to meet her new owner before she passes.

5. Weather Authority: Brisk and blustery Wednesday as wintry temperatures return

PHILADELPHIA – Winds are on the forecast for The Delaware Valley this Wednesday.

A sunny morning is expected to give way to clouds this afternoon as temperatures hit a brisk high of 55 degrees.

Expect to feel the wind and cold as soon as you walk out the door this week with 30-degree temperatures tomorrow morning.

Winter temperatures are here to stay for the rest of the week, but spring weather starts to peak back next week.