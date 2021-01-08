Sources: 19-year-old accused of striking, killing 2 women captured in Virginia

Sources tell FOX 29 that a 19-year-old woman accused of hitting and killing two women with her car has been captured in Virginia.

The fatal crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North 35th Street and Mount Vernon Street in Mantua back in August.

According to sources, Tamaya Whittaker, 19, allegedly jumped the curb and hit Nicole Fundenberg, 29, and Zenobia Murray, 58. Murray's daughter was also hit but survived.

Whittaker is facing involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, and related charges, sources said.

2 dead, 2 injured after car hops curb and strikes group of women in Mantua

