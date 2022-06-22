Sources: Tesla linked to deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run located, driver still sought

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that a Tesla sought in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia has been found.

Jennifer Joyce reports the gray Tesla pictured with severe front-end damage was found in the Northeast part of the city.

Police are still working to track down the driver of the car, according to sources.

Dia Lee, 21, was crossing Germantown Avenue on Culter Street around 7 p.m. when police say a speeding Tesla struck her and kept driving.

Police shared photos of the wanted vehicle hours after the fatal crash and urged anyone with information to reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Friends who spoke to FOX 29 said Lee studied engineering at John’s Hopkins University and was interested in writing.

Marc Lamont Hill told FOX 29 that Lee worked at his business, Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books, since it opened in 2017. He called her death "callous and cruel."

"Dia was the person to cheer you up, Dia was the person to ask how you were doing, Dia was the person to offer hug if you wanted it," Hill said.