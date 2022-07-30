South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police

Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the videos of the attacks while investigating a homicide earlier this month.

"Just absolutely horrific, monstrous acts," Lt. Ryan Flood told FOX Carolina . "To think that other human beings are able and capable of doing this to another human being is absolutely sickening."

Deputies say that the attacks occurred at a homeless encampment in the San Souci area of Greenville between October 2021 and June 2022.

The suspects have been identified as Seth "Tyler" Norris, Joshua Shawn Norris, David Allen Norris, and Logan Alexander Holmes.

The victims were kicked and beaten in the head to the point of losing consciousness and the suspects threatened to shoot the defenseless victims during the attack, the arrest warrants state.

"All of the victims in the cases that we have identified never reported these incidents," Flood said. "We went to them and were able to substantiate the evidence that they were in fact the victims and then get the people responsible in custody ."

Seth Norris has been charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault & battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Holmes has been charged with attempted murder.

David Norris has been charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy .

Joshua Norris has been charged with second-degree assault & battery by a mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Authorities say they also believe a man named Tristan Ramey was involved but have not yet filed charges because deputies have been unable to locate his victim.

Ramey, Seth Norris, and Joshua Norris were also charged with murder stemming from the initial investigation earlier this month that led to discovery of the videos.

Authorities are urging any other victims of the attack to come forward and contact the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.

