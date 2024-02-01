South Jersey charity Saint Vincent de Paul scammed out of $20,000: police
MEDFORD, N.J. - Thousands of dollars were stolen from a local charity that police say became the target of a recent check fraud scheme.
Saint Vincent de Paul reported to Medford Township Police that fraudulent checks totaling $20,000 were cashed in December 2023.
The thrift store and food pantry is located in Medford, and donates all proceeds back into their community to help those in need.
Police say they are currently working to identify suspects in the investigation.
It is unclear if any of these stolen funds have been reimbursed to Saint Vincent de Paul yet.