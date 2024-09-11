South Jersey city named among safest, richest in the US
article
HADDONFIELD, N.J. - Safe? Yes. Rich? Also, yes. One city in South Jersey checks both boxes for some lucky local residents.
Haddonfield was recently named as one of the "30 Safest and Richest US Cities to Live in 2024" by GOBankingRates.
The Camden County borough ranked No. 12 with a $264,817 average household median income, and a .32 percent violent crime rate:
- Population total: 12,456
- Population aged 65 and up: 1,762
- Average household median income: $264,817
- Average single-family home value: $763,106
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062
- Total annual cost of living: $78,361
- Livability: 86
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11
The quaint town, which was first settled in 1682, is now a residential community filled with historic homes and sites, and countless shops and restaurants.
It was one of several New Jersey cities to make the list, but the only city in South Jersey to earn the title.
However, the top ranking was awarded to Western Springs in Illinois:
- Population total: 13,557
- Population aged 65 and up: 1,993
- Average household median income: $276,402
- Average single-family home value: $763,060
- Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,150
- Total annual cost of living: $79,419
- Livability: 89
- Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00
- Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.72