South Jersey city named among safest, richest in the US

Safe? Yes. Rich? Also, yes. One city in South Jersey checks both boxes for some lucky local residents.

Haddonfield was recently named as one of the "30 Safest and Richest US Cities to Live in 2024" by GOBankingRates.

The Camden County borough ranked No. 12 with a $264,817 average household median income, and a .32 percent violent crime rate:

Population total: 12,456

Population aged 65 and up: 1,762

Average household median income: $264,817

Average single-family home value: $763,106

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,062

Total annual cost of living: $78,361

Livability: 86

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.32

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.11

The quaint town, which was first settled in 1682, is now a residential community filled with historic homes and sites, and countless shops and restaurants.

It was one of several New Jersey cities to make the list, but the only city in South Jersey to earn the title.

However, the top ranking was awarded to Western Springs in Illinois:

Population total: 13,557

Population aged 65 and up: 1,993

Average household median income: $276,402

Average single-family home value: $763,060

Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,468

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,150

Total annual cost of living: $79,419

Livability: 89

Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.00

Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.72