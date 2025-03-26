South Jersey diner 'closed until further notice' after fire erupts in kitchen

The Brief A fire broke out inside a dinner in Haddon Township early Wednesday morning. Officials say it started in the kitchen before spreading to the exhaust. The diner will temporarily shut down to make repairs.



A local diner has been forced to temporarily shut their doors after a kitchen fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Fire crews responded to Westmont Diner on West Cutherbert Boulevard in Haddon Township around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say the kitchen caught fire, which then spread into the diner's exhaust.

No one was hurt, but the diner says they must close to repair the damage.

What they're saying:

Westmont Diner hopes the closure will only last for a couple of weeks, but warns it could be longer as they assess the extent of the damage.

The owner and diner team released the following message to customers:

"We’re heartbroken to share that our diner will be closed until further notice due to a fire. Thankfully, everyone is safe, but the damage requires us to pause operations while we assess and make repairs."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is currently under investigation.