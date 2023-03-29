South Jersey police officer arrested for child sexual abuse material

A local officer has been named a suspect in child sexual abuse case for possessing more than 75 materials, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office.

Christopher Ortiz, 38, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is a police officer with the Vineland Police Department.

Officials say he was found with 76 files of minors engaged in sexually acts uploaded to his Verizon Cloud account.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began the investigation after a tip was submitted by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Ortiz was arrest without incident. The current status of his job with the police department is not known.