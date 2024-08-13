South Jersey school district prohibits all wireless devices - including smartwatches

Some schools in South Jersey are cracking down on wireless devices this year, but they aren't stopping at just phones and tablets.

The Cherry Hill Public School District will prohibit the use of any device that "transmits and receives voice or data via electromagnetic signals without the use of wires or cables."

Those devices include cell phones, smartwatches, ear buds, and wireless headphones.

"Research shows that student use of wireless communication devices in schools, particularly cell phones, has negative effects on academic performance, focus, and mental health," the district says.

MORE HEADLINES:

Under the new policy, students are banned from using wireless devices during instructional periods.

However, they can be used during lunch, recess, between classes, on school buses or during co-curricular activities.

"Discipline for violation of this policy shall be governed by the Student Code of Conduct," according to the policy.