Look up! Italian Air Force to perform historic Philadelphia flyover Monday

Streams of red, green and white will fill the sky as jets roar over Philadelphia in a spectacular start to the week!

For the first time in 30 years, the Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori is touring North America with a stop in the "City of Brotherly Love" on Monday.

The 10-jet formation will fly over the city for 30 minutes starting at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Beginning in Northeast Philadelphia, the jets will travel towards the Ben Franklin Bridge, then head to the Museum of Art before turning north for their outbound leg.

The Philadelphia fly over comes just two weeks before the Air Dot Show in Ocean City, the team's final performance of this year's North American tour.