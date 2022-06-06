'It was horrible': Witnesses, survivors share harrowing accounts of South Street shooting

In the aftermath of a weekend mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, witnesses and the wounded are sharing harrowing details about what they can remember from the chaotic scene.

Rusty Crowell, a 69-year-old retired nurse and part-time musician, was among nearly a dozen people wounded when gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

"As they got in front of Dobbs, I heard ‘bang, bang, bang’ but I thought it was a celebration," Crowell said. He was grazed in the leg by the barrage of gunfire.

Investigators are still working through mounds of evidence to fully understand what sparked the shooting that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders, Kristopher Minners, 22, and Alexis Quinn, 27.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Monday announced charges against two men who they believe opened fire on Saturday. One suspect, identified as Quran Garner, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The second suspect, whose name was not shared by the district attorney's office, is still being sought by authorities. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy and related offenses.

Authorities believe a fracas between three men set off the entire shooting. Officials say 34-year-old Jackson and another man involved in the fight produced firearms and Jackson was the first to open fire.

The second man was struck multiple times and returned fire, fatally striking Jackson. The second man is in serious condition, and authorities say he is not currently facing any charges as he appeared to have acted in self-defense.

Following the deadly fight, investigators say Garner began firing down South Street towards where the brawl had broken out. Authorities say the fight was over and Jackson had been down for about 30 seconds when Garner opened fire.

When Garner was approached by Philadelphia Police Officers, investigators believe he pointed his gun at police who then shot him in the hand. Garner ran blocks away to the scene of another shooting where investigators say he told police that he had been shot.

He was taken Jefferson Hospital and is now being held under charges from the DA's office.

While Philadelphia is no stranger to gun violence, the weekend shooting at one of the city's most popular thoroughfares has left residents shaken. In all, 14 people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, many were innocent bystanders.

Kristopher Minners, was identified as one of the victims by a local teachers union. Alexis Quinn, seen here in a photo posted on social media, was later identified by police.

"I don’t understand what I’m supposed to do at this point," said Thomas Boswell, who works near the scene of Saturday's shooting. "I can get a gun just as easy as everybody else, so maybe I should, right?"

Boswell musing hypothetically about acquiring a gun highlights the tenor of Philadelphia residents who have grown frustrated and scared by the deteriorating sense of safety in the city.

"It was absolutely horrible, people are terrorized, it was horrible," said Eric Walsh, a witness who tried to provide aid to some of those injured last weekend.