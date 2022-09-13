Expand / Collapse search

Southbound lanes of I-95, Rt. 202 in Wilmington closed after crash, Delaware State Police say

Updated 9:52AM
Delaware
PHILADELPHIA - The southbound lane of I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware, is closed after a driver was killed in a crash, authorities say. 

According to officials, the crash occurred on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of I-95 and the Concord Pike. 

In addition to the southbound lane being closed on I-95, the southbound lane on Rt. 202 that leads into I-95 will also be closed. 

Roadways are expected to be closed for several hours as Delaware State Police investigate the crash and clear the scene. 