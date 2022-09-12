Video shows moments before Philadelphia teen is gunned down in suspected targeted shooting

The heartbroken father of a Philadelphia teen who police say was targeted by a shooter while walking a dog with a friend is demanding justice as investigators hunt for her killer.

Paul Johnson called the fatal shooting of his daughter, Teryn, "overwhelming" a day after police say she was found shot multiple times on the 5300 block of Horrock Street.

It was around 9 p.m. when investigators say Teryn was killed while walking a dog down the street with a friend. Video obtained by FOX 29 shows the chilling moments leading up to the shooting.

In the video, a gray Dodge Challenger pulls up as Teryn and her friend walk by. Then a man is seen running across the street and crouching behind a van.

"It certainly appears that our decedent was specifically targeted," Captain Jason Smith from the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters at a Monday press conference.

Neighbors who rushed to the aid of Teryn said she was hit at least seven times in her chest and side. Emergency responders took her to Temple Hospital where police say she died.

"It’s not right they took my daughter from me ain’t no parent supposed to outlive their child," Johnson said.

Authorities are investigating if the deadly shooting could be related to a possible domestic situation. Anyone with information should reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.