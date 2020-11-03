Southwest Philadelphia double shooting leaves 23-year-old woman dead

article

A 23-year-old woman was shot dead in broad daylight Tuesday, officials said.

Police responded to the 1700 block of South Avondale Street close to 12:15 Tuesday afternoon, on the report of a shooting.

The 23-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her chest, investigators stated.

The woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old male was also shot at the scene. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian and listed in stable condition.

An investigation is underway. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

