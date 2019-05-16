SpaceX scrubs launch of Falcon 9 rocket

The planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX has been scrubbed for Wednesday, due to excessive high-level winds. A backup launch window opens on Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

The rocket will carry 60 broadband communication satellites into space, known as Starlink. The 90-minute launch window was originally slated to open at 10:30 p.m. and close at midnight. That opening has now been pushed to 11 p.m.



According to forecasters from the U.S. Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, weather conditions are still favorable for liftoff.

RELATED: SpaceX confirms crew capsule destroyed in ground testing

The Starlink mission will be the heaviest SpaceX payload ever at 18.5 tons. If all goes well, each launch of 60 satellites will generate more power than the International Space Station and deliver one terabit of bandwidth to Earth.

Be sure to tune in to Fox 35 on Wednesday night to watch the launch live as it happens.