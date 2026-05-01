Speeding driver causes crash outside Independence Charter School in Center City

The Brief A speeding car ran a red light at 16th and Lombard, crashing into a Land Rover and hitting a 36-year-old woman. The woman and a 22-year-old from the Land Rover were taken to the hospital with very serious injuries. Police say the 21-year-old driver is in custody and faces DUI and other charges.



A high-speed crash at 16th and Lombard left two people hospitalized with serious injuries after a car ran a red light and struck a Land Rover and a pedestrian, according to police.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows a grey 2026 Dodge speeding down Lombard, running a red light, and crashing into a Land Rover before hitting several parked cars and a 36-year-old woman who was crossing the intersection. The woman was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital with very serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the 21-year-old driver tried to flee but was subdued by bystanders and taken into custody. "Right now we have enough to charge with DUI and other charges and those charges will probably grow as we uncover more facts in the investigation," said Capt. Stephan Clark, Crash Investigation Division.

A 22-year-old who was in the Land Rover was also taken to the hospital. There is no word on either of their conditions.

The crash happened at the corner where students from Independence Charter School would have been dismissing for the day, but students were already gone due to early dismissal on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

"I’m shocked and I’m cursing up a storm because I can’t believe what I just saw I usually don’t curse like a sailor but I was like I’ve never seen an accident like this in my life," said Mark Krull, who witnessed the crash and recorded video on his phone.

"Obviously this would have been catastrophic if this happened at dismissal," said Matt Kelley, CEO of Independence Charter School. He added that crashes happen almost every year outside the school and called for more safety measures.

"We have almost a 1000 people in the building every day if you add staff and students together and then parents picking up it’s even hight than that at dismissal times, We need to take steps we need the city to step up and do their side to make sure we have preventative measures to keep the area safe," said Kelley.

The area has since been repaired, with a street light and cement wall fixed, and few visible signs of the crash remain.

The crash has renewed calls for speed cushions and other safety measures near schools in the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released updates on the conditions of the 36-year-old woman or the 22-year-old from the Land Rover. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed as more facts are uncovered.