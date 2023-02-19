Speeding driver flees after crashing into row of cars along Broad Street, police say

article

Police say one car left a trail of destruction in its wake after repeatedly crashing into multiple parked vehicles in Philadelphia's Hunting Park Sunday morning.

The cars were struck along the 400 block of Broad Street around 2 a.m. by a speeding driver who police say fled the scene on foot.

Several cars suffered severe damage, with at least one overturned on the sidewalk. It appears that some property near the crash was also damaged. No injuries have been reported.

It took crews several hours to clear all the debris from the scene.

Police say it is unclear what led to the crash, and have launched an investigation.