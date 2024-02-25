Spine implants worth over $100,000 stolen from car in Center City, suspect sought: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an unusual car theft in Center City last week.
A total of 26 spine implants were stolen from a car parked in a garage on the 2300 block of Race Street on February 19.
The medical implants were valued at more than $100,000, according to authorities.
Police say a suspect wearing a surgical mask was caught breaking into the car around 4:30 a.m.
He was later seen carrying a trash bag as he exited the parking garage.