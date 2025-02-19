SPS Technologies fire: "No detectable levels of contaminants of public concern," officials say

The Brief Shelter In Place and voluntary evacuations of the neighborhoods surrounding the SPS Technologies factory have been lifted, officials say. Jenkintown School District will operate a virtual instruction day on Thursday and Abington schools will be open. Fire officials are in the beginning stages of the fire investigation.



After more than two days, fire crews are still suppressing the 4-alarm factory fire in Abington Township as nearby residents have been given the all clear to go back home.

Though evacuations have been lifted, some area schools will operate virtually Thursday.

What we know:

On Wednesday, officials lifted the Shelter In Place and voluntary evacuations of the neighborhoods surrounding the SPS Technologies factory at 301 Highland Avenue in Jenkintown.

Federal, state and local air and water testing found "no detectable levels of contaminants of public concern" according to a statement by Abington Township Wednesday night.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection detected "low levels of chemicals of concern" in nearby Tookany Creek, but officials say the creek is not a source of drinking water, although testing will continue for the foreseeable future.

"This monitoring will not stop in any shape or form for at least weeks or months from now. This is going to be a long-term operation for not only the Abington community, the Jenkintown and Cheltenham Township" said Abington Police Chief Tom Scott.

Some residents are still concerned about the chemical smell in the air and charred debris that reigned on their homes.

"This is like a fluffier chunk, you can see there are more layers to it. So is that asbestos?" said Andrea Amadio of Jenkintown as she surveyed her front lawn that was scattered with burned pieces of material.

For 13 years her home has been one of the closest properties to the SPS factory. Today she was one of the estimated 250 residents told they can safely return home from a voluntary evacuation after heavy smoke filled the community.

Two days after the fire residents were seen around the neighborhood wearing surgical masks. Not because of the threat of disease but because of the lingering smell of smoke.

"The smell was just too much. My husband stayed with the dog. My daughter and I left with very slight headaches. It’s been OK today for the time we’ve been in here. It still smells. We have an air purifier, so that has helped" said Amadio.

What they're saying:

In a statement, SRS Technologies said "We regret the significant impact the fire has had on our neighbors, and we will be reaching out to the community in the days and weeks ahead."

For any questions or concerns, the company asked residents to call (215) 572-3326 or email ContactSPS@pccairframe.com

SPS Technologies is a company that manufactures fasteners for the aviation industry. It has been in business for more than 120 years and has hundreds of employees at the plant.

60 were inside at the time of the fire. All made it out safely.

Officials say what’s left of the 600,000 square foot factory made up of multiple smaller buildings will most likely be demolished.

Although the voluntary evacuations have been lifted, officials say that could change if the fire flares back up.

Residents say there may be some sleepless nights ahead.

"Is it still safe to stay? People are posting, like "if it still smells there still has to be bad stuff in the air right?" So we’re relying on them to do what they need to do and the testing is accurate and it is safe to stay" said Amadio.

What's next:

"Out of an abundance of caution," officials announced Jenkintown School District will operate a virtual instruction day on Thursday.

Abington Schools will be open on Thursday.

Abington Township officials have scheduled another news conference on Thursday at noon.

A website has been established to keep residents updated on the community issues surrounding the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire. Fire officials are in the beginning stages of the fire investigation.