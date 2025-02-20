SPS Technologies fire: What residents should do with charred debris on properties

The Brief A massive fire engulfed the SPS Technologies factory on Highland Road in Abington on Monday night with more than 60 employees inside. Abington Township officials say the fire is contained, but suppression efforts continued Thursday. Neighbors have been told to call 911 if they have debris on their property. One person died while evacuating Tuesday.



Contractors with the Environmental Protection Agency were in Jenkintown on Thursday night installing portable air quality meters in the neighborhood near the site of Monday’s four-alarm factory fire at SPS Technologies in Abington.

It’s the same neighborhood where nearly every driveway, front lawn and rooftop is littered with black chunks of charred debris. Some lawns are scorched from embers of the fire that’s been burning going on four days.

"We are recommending that they not touch it. That they do call us. Please be patient. You know, we have a lot of firefighters and others that have gotten very little sleep, but we're going to a deep bench, and we're making sure that we're responding and cataloging each of those. So it's important that they not touch them," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy.

What we know:

Abington Township officials say the fire is contained, but suppression efforts continued Thursday.

Neighbors have been told to call 911 if they have debris on their property and someone should be out to visit.

Township officials continue to say the air quality and drinking water is safe.

Air quality meters have been installed in several neighborhoods near the fire scene.

The air monitoring is being conducted for: Particulate matter (PM 10, 4, 2.5) Hydrogen Cyanide, Chlorine, Volatile Organic Compounds, Hydrogen Sulfide and Sulfuric Acid.

SPS Technologies has established a community hotline for questions, comments or concerns. Residents can call 215-572-3326 or email ContactSPS@pccairframe.com

What they're saying:

"I was in the back here putting out spot fires fires from the huge pieces of stuff that was flying through the air from the explosions," said Joseph Glass of Jenkintown.

Glass wanted to preserve some of that burning debris that fell onto his Jenkintown home, sitting just a football field away from the fire scene.

Although his house is okay, his family did suffer a major loss.

His 72-year-old mother-in-law Janet Fleishman died Tuesday while evacuating from their home.

"This was unexpected. Overwhelmed. Angry. Sad.. My mother-in-law passed away because of the move coming out of the house. She was old and frail. We’re there right now looking at damage to the property and talking about funeral arrangements," said Glass.

Township officials are still asking people to stay away from the area as it is an active fire scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) have created a webpage dedicated to the incident that contains air and water quality information that can be viewed at www.dep.pa.gov/spstechnologies.