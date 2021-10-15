St. Luke’s Hospital closes emergency department after suspicious device found, officials say

article

St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania closed its emergency department Friday morning after officials say a suspicious device was found in a patient’s possession, officials say.

The department was evacuated in an abundance of caution, and hospital officials contacted authorities. The device was removed from the hospital.

SKYFOX was over the hospital Friday morning as police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released further information about what type of device was found, or the patient who was in possession of the device.

ATF officials were examining the device off-site, and the scene was cleared for the hospital to resume normal operations.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter