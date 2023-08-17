Starbucks ordered to pay additional $2.7 million to Philadelphia manager
PHILADELPHIA - A fired Philadelphia Starbucks manager has claimed victory against the coffee giant yet again.
Shannon Phillips, a former regional manager, initially won $25 million from the company back in June for a lawsuit alleging racial bias and discrimination.
The suit stemmed from a 2018 case where police were called on two black men sitting in a Spruce Street store without ordering anything.
A jury later determined that Phillips wasn't involved in the incident, and that she was fired for being white. She was awarded $25 million at the time.
On Wednesday, Starbucks was ordered to pay the former manager an additional $2.7 million for lost pay and tax damages.